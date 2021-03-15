NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High got off to a good start but lost to Lyman Memorial, 57-30, in an ECC North Division game Monday night.
The Lions led 7-0 before the Bulldogs overtook them with a 14-0 run. By halftime, Lyman led 32-13.
Jaiden Lopez led all scorers with 18 points for the Bulldogs (3-6, 3-6 ECC North).
"Lopez got hot in the second quarter," Wheeler coach Neal Cobleigh said. "All 18 of his points were in the first half. Our matchup zone, we weren't getting out on him and his shot. We went to a box-and-one in the second half and he didn't score anything, but neither did we."
Wheeler was outscored 25-17 in the second half.
Nick Larkin led the Lions with 11 points and 12 rebounds, his first double-double of the season. Kyle Kessler added seven points.
"We're coming along," Cobleigh said. "The first quarter was one of our better quarters. We moved the ball and hit some shots. And Nick Larkin had a great game for us. It was probably one the best all-around games of his career so we're kind of proud of him tonight."
The Lions next play in the ECC North Division tournament play-in round on Wednesday at Putnam at a time to be determined. Wheeler is seeded ninth; Putnam is No. 8.
— Ken Sorensen
