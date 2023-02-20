NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High had five players score in double figures and survived a 38-point effort from Hal-Ray's Mamush Ciccarello to beat the Noises, 78-67, in a nonleague boys basketball game Monday.
It was the regular-season finale for both teams.
Zane Brewer and Kyle Kessler each scored 19 points for the Lions (15-5). Brewer hit three 3-pointers; Kessler had two. Keith Zardies (two 3-pointers) and Deondre Bransford scored 14 apiece, and Kyle Montigny had 10.
Wheeler led 37-28 at halftime and 58-40 through three quarters. But Hal-Ray (8-12) had a 27-point fourth quarter to make things interesting.
"We had control of the game for most of the second half, but you never want to give up a third of a team's points in the fourth quarter," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "Mamush had 38 tonight. He's one of the best players we'll see. But we probably weren't on our defensive game tonight."
Fortunately for the Lions, they were on their offensive game. The 78 points was a season high.
"The offense was phenomenal," Bailey said. "We put five guys in double figures. I don't know if a Wheeler team has ever done that. We saw some positives. But we need to kind of finish up and get back our basics as we go into the ECC tournament. But to finish the regular season 15-5 is phenomenal. I'm very proud of the guys."
Brewer had 10 rebounds and four assists to go with his 19 points. Bransford had six rebounds and four assists, and Zardies made four steals.
Wheeler next hosts either Montville or Tourtellotte on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the ECC Division II tournament quarterfinals.
— Ken Sorensen
