NORTH STONINGTON — Sam Taylor hasn't had many opportunities to be the go-to guy for the Wheeler High boys basketball team.
The junior guard missed several games with an injury and provided defense and energy off the bench, if not instant offense, when he came back.
"I don't score nor shoot much," Taylor said. "That's not my role."
But Taylor didn't have a choice with four seconds left and the ball in his hands. The Lions were down by three in the fourth quarter of Monday's Division V state tournament game against O'Brien Tech-Ansonia, and Wheeler had held the ball for 18 seconds with many players seemingly hesitant to pull the trigger and attempt a shot.
"I didn't really want to pull the trigger either," Taylor said, "but I knew time was winding down and I was open."
Taylor sank a 3-pointer from the right corner, his only basket of the game, to tie score at 41, sending the game into overtime. Ian Spracklin, Wheeler's leading scorer, then hit a runner with two seconds left for another huge shot to give the Lions a 47-45 overtime win.
As big as the shot was from Spracklin (18 points), it would not have been possible without Taylor's heroics. It helped Wheeler post its first state tournament win since 2007, when the Lions reached the Class S quarterfinals. Fifteenth-seeded Wheeler (12-11) next travels to play No. 2 Bullard-Havens Tech of Bridgeport at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the second round.
"How about Sam Taylor?" Wheeler coach Neil Cobleigh said. "He had the confidence to step up, take the shot and make it. When he came back from his injury, I told him you've got to step up and help us out off the bench. That's a shot he'll never forget for the rest of his life."
The game was almost one to forget for Wheeler. Despite the GameTime CT website picking O'Brien Tech (9-12) to win the game, it would have been a tough one to lose for Wheeler, which features three seniors: Spracklin, Bowen Baker and Scott Pion — three of the school's better all-around athletes in recent memory. Losing to a tech school is never a badge of honor. Wheeler entered the game 4-0 against tech schools.
Plus, the Lions have made great strides this year, winning 12 games after a 2-19 season two years ago and a 6-16 record last year. But the Condors didn't care about any of that.
"O'Brien is not your garden-variety tech school," Cobleigh said. "Their backcourt of Jamesyn Brothers and Elijah Moore was very good. I don't care if the uniform says tech school or elementary school. This is the state tournament. You have to be ready to play."
Wheeler didn't come out blazing, hitting just one field goal and escaping with a 7-7 tie after one quarter. The Lions shut down the Condors in the second quarter and started to hit from 3-point range. Lukas Jones (15 points on five 3s) sank a trey to give Wheeler a 24-15 lead. O'Brien's Stuar Vargas banked in a 3 at the buzzer to cut the Condor deficit to 24-18.
"That shot gave us momentum for the second half," O'Brien coach Craig Behun said. "It was a 90-minute trip here, and we always are playing for respect as a tech school. Overall, I thought it was a great game and great atmosphere. I'd like to come back here and play next year."
O'Brien's 2-3 zone gave Wheeler fits — the Lions scored just a pair of 2-point baskets in regulation. Wheeler relied on nine 3-pointers and Spracklin's 11 of 11 free-throw shooting.
While Wheeler's zone offense struggled, O'Brien chipped away led by Moore, who scored 11 of his game-high 19 in the third quarter to forge a 34-34 tie after three quarters.
Spracklin opened the fourth quarter with a 3, but that was Wheeler's only field goal until Taylor's clutch shot. Moore made a three-point play and bucket on a putback to give O'Brien a 41-37 led with 1:20 left in the fourth.
Pion made one free throw with 43 seconds left. Moore missed a three throw with 24 seconds to go, setting up Wheeler's last regulation possession.
After Taylor's game-tying shot. Spracklin took over in overtime. The 6-3 senior made all four free throws for a 45-43 lead until Rodriguez hit a pair to tie the score with 11 seconds left. Spracklin took the ball to the basket and made a 5-footer for the winning points.
Bullard-Havens (16-3) beat O'Brien Tech twice by 12 and 22 points in the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.