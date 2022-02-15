WOOD RIVER JCT. — Tyler LaBelle knocked down a 3-pointer with 12.2 seconds left and it proved to be the game-winner as Chariho High topped Wheeler School, 58-57, in a Division II boys basketball game Tuesday night.
"He squared up and buried a big shot," Chariho coach Corey Downey said.
Chariho forced a tie-up on Wheeler's ensuing possession with 1.4 seconds remaining. Wheeler retained possession and got off a long shot that missed as time ran out.
Chariho (13-9, 12-6 Division II) was playing its fourth game in five days.
LaBelle finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Nate Allen added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jeremiah Graham finished with nine points and 10 rebounds. Jaxson Morkis and Zoot Boschwitz each scored eight points, and Liam Flynn had seven.
It was Senior Night for Boschwitz, Flynn, Morkis and Allen.
"They've all worked really hard," Downey said. "I thought our defensive transition was a lot better and we shared the basketball. We did a great job in all aspects."
Wheeler School dropped to 12-6, 12-6.
Chariho earned the No. 4 seed in the Division II tournament and will host Pilgrim on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
