PROVIDENCE — La Salle Academy limited Westerly High to 20 points in the first half and defeated the Bulldogs, 79-44, in a Division I boys basketball game Thursday night.
Westerly trailed 41-20 at the half.
"It was 9-9 in the first quarter and then turnovers and offensive rebounds hurt us," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "They are really good."
Gleason said La Salle's Josh Ajuri had five breakaway dunks in the second quarter.
Westerly's Griffin Aldrich, Torey Augeri and Andrew Plumpton scored nine points each. Deluca Kyan had eight and Tyler Brayman seven. Gleason said reserves played the fourth quarter. La Salle led 58-29 after three quarters.
Westerly did not attempt a free throw in the game.
La Salle moved to 10-1, 9-1 Division I. The only loss for the Rams this season came by two points against unbeaten Bishop Hendricken.
Westerly (6-7, 4-6) returns home Monday to host East Providence at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
