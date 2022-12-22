KILLINGLY, Conn. — Wheeler High held a one-point lead at halftime but was outscored 23-5 in the third quarter and went on to lose to Killingly, 54-36, in an ECC out-of-division boys basketball game Thursday.
The Lions led 24-23 at intermission before Killingly took over with its big third quarter.
"Defensively we broke down a little bit and they went on a run," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said.
"We weren't able to recover."
Yianni Baribeau scored nine of his 17 points and Johnny Kazantzis had eight of his 10 in the period for Killingly (2-2).
Kyle Kessler finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers for Wheeler (1-2). Keith Zardies added 10 points.
Wheeler next plays Montville on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the Grasso Tech Christmas Tournament.
— Ken Sorensen
