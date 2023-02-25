WATERFORD — Killingly outscored Wheeler High 11-4 in the final four minutes and turned back the Lions, 67-59, in the ECC Division II boys basketball tournament on Saturday.
No. 2 Wheeler trailed 56-52 with four minutes left, but could get no closer against No. 3 Killingly.
Killingly will play No. 1 Griswold, a 57-36 winner against Bacon Academy in the other semifinal, in the title game on Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena at 6 p.m.
"I think the No. 1 stat is they had 15 second-half points and we had just four," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "We got sped up and tried to get it back all at once."
Kyle Kessler led Wheeler in scoring with 20 points with three 3-pointers. Deondre Bransford contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds. Keith Zardies had 13 points.
Killingly improved to 17-5. Wheeler (16-6) will next play in the Division V state tournament. Pairings will be released later this week.
— Keith Kimberlin
