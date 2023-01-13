NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High's Kyle Kessler couldn't remember if he had ever hit such a shot in his basketball career.
Teammate Zane Brewer insisted he had. But odds are neither one will have any trouble remembering what Kessler did Friday night in the Lions' ECC Division IV showdown with Lyman Memorial.
Kessler, a junior guard, delivered a 3-pointer a few steps beyond the arc with just 3.8 seconds left to propel the Lions over the Bulldogs, 54-50.
Wheeler, which has won five straight and is 7-3, sits atop the Division IV standings at the midpoint of the season with a 4-0 mark. Lyman (7-3) is 3-1 in the league.
Lyman Memorial had tied the game with 34.2 seconds remaining on a pair of free throws from its outstanding guard, Jaiden Lopez (18 points).
Wheeler then ran down the clock before Kessler, who finished with 17 points and three 3-pointers, came open on the left wing. He let the shot fly and the gym erupted as it swished through the net.
"There were just a couple of seconds left and we had to score somehow," Kessler said. "It feels amazing. I think we played better overall as a team than we have any other time this season.
"Our energy from our defense carries over to the offense, and that is where we thrive. I think our transition offense won us the game. We keep playing like this and we will win a lot of games."
Wheeler first-year coach Stephen Bailey said Kessler has become one of the team's leaders.
"You might think as a junior he should [be in that position], but not everyone is a natural-born leader. He shows he's that person on the floor," Bailey said. "He puts people in position. When he's in rhythm, he's better than anybody else."
Wheeler appeared to take control of the game late in the fourth quarter when Zane Brewer scored on a strong drive to the basket and was fouled. The ball spun on the rim for a few anxious seconds before falling through the net.
"I knew it was going in," Brewer said.
Brewer hit the ensuing free throw to give Wheeler at 50-46 lead with 1:15 left.
Lyman missed a 3-pointer on its next possession with a minute left. The Bulldogs were forced to foul, but Wheeler missed the front end of a one-and-one and then committed an unnecessary foul battling for the rebound on the missed free throw to put Lyman on the free-throw line with 58.7 to go.
Kevin Botticello (17 points) hit a pair of three throws to make it 50-48. Wheeler once again missed the front end of a one-and-one with 45.1 left.
Lopez then delivered his two free throws to make it 50-all and set up Kessler's heroics.
Lyman, which was out of timeouts, called one anyhow after Kessler's shot to give itself another opportunity at tying the game. The Bulldogs were called for a technical foul, but Wheeler missed both free throws with 2.2 seconds left.
But the Lions were able to successfully inbound the ball into the backcourt from midcourt, and Wheeler's Deondre Bransford was fouled with 0.3 seconds. He made one of his attempts to seal the win.
"Did we execute the way we wanted to in the fourth quarter? No, but we found a way to pull it out," Bailey said.
Brewer, a sophomore forward, scored nine of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter. He hit a 3-pointer in the first minute of the final quarter that found nothing but net.
"Once I saw that three go in, I was on," Brewer said. "This means a lot. There was a lot of drama going into this game, but we got through it. It gives us confidence knowing we can come back from anything."
Bailey, a teacher at Wheeler, had coached Lyman for the previous few seasons. A number of students in the Wheeler cheering section mimicked Bailey's attire with khakis and maroon shirts in support of their coach.
"All of those [Lyman] guys I had one or two years. I love those guys. It means something. They are competitors," Bailey said.
Keith Zardies finished with nine points, and Kessler had six rebounds and four steals for the Lions.
Wheeler also received important contributions from Kyle Montigny and Jayson Krysiewicz with their defense and willingness to make hustle plays throughout the game.
"When you have guys like Jayson, who doesn't care about any single point in the book, and Kyle, who doesn't care about any single point in the book, we are going to be in a lot of games," Bailey said. "I can't wait to see where the second half of the season carries us."
Lyman starting forward Jared Russo went down with an injury with 5:12 left in the second quarter and did not return.
Wheeler is off until Jan. 20 when it hosts Putnam at 7 p.m.
