GROTON — Kyle Kessler made five 3-pointers and finished with 27 points as Wheeler High surged past Montville, 64-56, in the opening round of the Grasso Tech Holiday Classic on Tuesday.
Wheeler trailed by 17 points at the end of the first quarter, but by just one, 30-29, at the half. The Lions fell behind by eight at the end of the third quarter, 49-41, before rallying for the win by outscoring Montville, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
"At the end of the third quarter I told them we had done all the work to get back in the game at halftime only to see them build the lead again," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "We just needed to execute what we needed to accomplish."
Bailey said the Lions did a better job of sharing the ball in the fourth quarter.
Keith Zardies scored 13 for Wheeler and Jayson Krysiewicz finished with 10. Deondre Bransford pulled down 17 rebounds.
Montville dropped to 0-3, 0-1 ECC Division IV. Wheeler (2-2, 1-0) will face Grasso Tech or East Haven in the title game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
