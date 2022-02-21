OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — The Wheeler High boys basketball team lost its third starter to injury in the last two weeks Monday in a 65-35 loss to Old Saybrook, the regular-season finale for the Lions.
With 3:40 left in the first half of the nonleague game, Wheeler swingman Zane Brewer went down with an injury after a collision on a drive to the basket, coach Neal Cobleigh said. Brewer, the team's leading scorer at 16.5 points per game, did not return.
Wheeler was also missing forward Deondre Brandford, who's been out three games with a separated shoulder, and guard Keith Zardies, out the last four games with an ankle injury.
The Lions led 26-18 at the time of Brewer's injury and were up 27-25 at halftime, but they only scored eight points the remainder of the game.
"Being without Zardies and Bransford, and Zane being down, we found out it's tough to score against a quality opponent," Cobleigh said.
"He's gonna be OK," Cobleigh added, referring to Brewer. "It looked like a serious injury. He hit his back. The ambulance halted the game for a half hour and we just couldn't get it going after that."
Kyle Kessler hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Wheeler (8-12). Brewer had seven points before his injury.
Old Saybrook improved to 13-6.
Wheeler, which has played seven of its last eight games on the road, next hosts Tourtellotte on Wednesday in an ECC Division II play-in game at 5:30 p.m.
"We put the kids through a tough stretch, but I think we'll be better for it," said Cobleigh, noting that he expects Zardies to return on Wednesday.
— Ken Sorensen
