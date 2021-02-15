MONTVILLE — Montville outscored Stonington High by three points in overtime and downed the Bears, 64-61, in an ECC Division I boys basketball game Monday.
Montville outscored Stonington, 14-7, in the final quarter to tie the game. Stonington had opened the game quickly, taking a 24-9 lead after one quarter.
Dorian White finished with 26 points and made five 3-pointers for the Bears. Nate Cyr hit three 3-pointers and scored 16, and Jackson Bernard had seven points and eight rebounds.
The Indians improved to 1-1, 1-1 ECC Division I. Stonington (0-1, 0-1) next hosts NFA on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
