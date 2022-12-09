WESTERLY — Romello Hamelin scored 16 points and finished with eight rebounds as Westerly High beat West Warwick, 50-39, in a nonleague boys basketball game Friday night at Federico Gym.
It was the season opener for both teams.
Hamelin, a junior guard, finished with six assists and five steals.
"Romello led us in every single department and he harassed their point guard. He filled up the stat sheet. He was one of the big keys to the victory," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "I thought we did a better job on their best shooter in the second half.
"Overall, I thought we got the looks we wanted — a lot of layups and 3s."
Jesse Samo finished with 15 points including three 3-pointers. Griffin Aldrich contributed five points and seven rebounds.
Westerly next travels to Woonsocket on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
