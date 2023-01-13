WESTERLY — Romello Hamelin filled up the stat sheet as Westerly High defeated Narragansett, 53-43, in a Division I boys basketball game Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Hamelin, a junior guard, finished with a career-high 18 points to go with seven rebounds, five assists and five steals.
"Romello had a very good game," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "He led us in every category and did a very good job of finding the open guy."
Jesse Samo, who missed the Bulldogs' previous game on Wednesday (a 62-61 overtime loss to Smithfield) due to illness, added 15 points and five rebounds.
Both Hamelin and Samo had two 3-pointers. Hamelin was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line; Samo went 7 for 8.
"It was good to have [Samo] back," Gleason said. "He was still a little under the weather but he played about 20 minutes and contributed to the win."
Westerly used a 15-8 second quarter to lead 30-21 at halftime and hung on for the victory, its first of the new year, at Federico Gym.
"It was a tough win against a scrappy team," Gleason said.
The Mariners dropped to 5-7, 1-7 Division I.
The Bulldogs (6-5, 5-7) next play at East Greenwich on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
