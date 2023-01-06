STONINGTON — Unbeaten Griswold scored 29 points in the third quarter and held a big advantage at the free-throw line in an 84-69 ECC Division III boys basketball win against Stonington High on Friday night.
The two teams were tied at 37 at halftime, but Griswold (8-0, 4-0 ECC Division III) outscored Stonington 29-12 in the third quarter to take a 17-point lead, 66-49.
Griswold went to the free-throw line 32 times, making 18 attempts (56.2%). Stonington went to the line 14 times, making five attempts (35.7%).
Luke Lowry led Stonington in scoring with 25 points. Aaron LoPresto finished with 19 and Alex DePerry had 13. LoPresto added eight assists and DePerry seven.
Christian Russell led Griswold with 24.
Stonington (3-4, 2-1) next travels to East Lyme on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
