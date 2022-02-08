NORTH STONINGTON — Griswold jumped to a big early lead and went on to defeat Wheeler High, 65-35, in an ECC out-of-division boys basketball game Tuesday.
The Division III Wolverines (8-6) were coming off a loss to Stonington on Monday that snapped a six-game winning streak.
Griswold led 20-7 after the first quarter and 36-16 at halftime.
"They're a very deep team that plays in an upper division, and they made 10 3s," Wheeler coach Neal Cobleigh said. "They're very physical, definitely very physical on the boards. We had a tough time matching up with them physically. But give our kids credit. They fought."
Deondre Bransford had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Division IV Lions (8-6), who have lost five in a row.
Guard Keith Zardies left the game in the first quarter with an injured ankle and did not return.
Wheeler next plays at Lyman Memorial on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
