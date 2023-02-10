GRISWOLD — Griswold scored 46 points in the second half to pull away and beat Stonington High, 86-67, in an ECC Division III boys basketball game Friday night.
Griswold led 40-37 at the half but outscored the Bears 26-20 in the third quarter to take a 66-57 lead.
Robbie Scavello led the Bears in scoring with a career-high 27 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. He also led the team in rebounding with six. Luke Lowry finished with 15 points, and Aaron LoPresto contributed eight points, nine assists and six steals.
Evan Merchant scored 25 for the Wolverines (16-2, 8-0 Division III).
Stonington (7-12, 3-4) next hosts Killingly on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
