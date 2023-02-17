GRISWOLD, Conn. — Griswold pulled away in the second half and defeated Wheeler High, 57-39, in an ECC out-of-division boys basketball game Friday.
The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Lions.
"They're a good team. They have seven seniors and a very solid rotation," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "We allowed their pressure to get to us more than expected. We had a good amount of turnovers in the game."
The Wolverines (17-3) led 22-18 in the first half before taking control. They have won seven of their last eight.
Deondre Bransford had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Lions (14-5). No other Wheeler player scored more than six points.
"We didn't have a great night," Bailey added. "But if we see them again in the ECC tournament, we hope to turn things around."
The Lions next host Hale-Ray on Monday at 7 p.m. in their regular-season finale.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.