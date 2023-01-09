SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Jeremiah Graham scored 23 points and Riley Reed hit a big shot in the final minute as Chariho High got past South Kingstown, 49-48, in a Division II boys basketball game Monday night.
Graham was 8 for 8 from the free-throw line and contributed four rebounds for the Chargers.
Chariho was clinging to a 47-46 lead when Reed scored on a drive in the lane with about 20 seconds left to give Chariho a 49-46 lead. Reed finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.
"It was an offensive rebound. We got the ball to Riley and he was aggressive to the basket," Chariho coach Corey Downey said.
South Kingstown missed a 3-pointer after that, but got the rebound and ended up scoring on a drive to the basket in the final seconds.
Chariho led 18-8 after the first quarter, but only led 24-22 at the half.
"The first quarter we played great. [Chris] Niziolek got in foul trouble and we got beat up on the defensive boards," Downey said. "We only hit two 3s in the game and we were not our best. But to be able to grind it out and execute down the stretch is a testament to our team."
Downey said South Kingstown's move to a 2-3 zone defense after the first quarter was a factor in the game.
"They did a good job with that. We were a little stagnant and that was part of it," Downey said.
Dylan Dugas had eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Chargers. Dugas also contributed a number of deflections on defense in the fourth quarter and had a key offensive rebound late in the game.
South Kingstown dropped to 4-6, 3-3 Division II. Chariho, which has won eight straight, improved to 9-2, 6-1. The Chargers next host Pilgrim on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.