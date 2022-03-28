WOOD RIVER JCT. — Before this boys basketball season even started, Chariho High coach Corey Downey knew that Jeremiah Graham was going to do some special things.
"It was apparent in the offseason individual workouts. He had the work ethic about him — he just wanted to get better. He had the skills and was doing everything he could to get better," Downey said.
Graham was at Chariho as a freshman, but lived in Georgia his sophomore year before returning this season for his junior year.
And Graham put together an impressive season, averaging 15.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He scored in double figures 22 times, including a season-high 26 points against Wheeler School in the Division II tournament.
Graham, a 6-foot-2 guard, was named to the Division II first team, recognizing him as one of the top five players among the 19 teams in the league. Division II was particularly strong this season — three teams reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
Graham was also a Division II-D first-team selection.
"He kind of does a little bit of everything, from getting to the basket to knocking down jumpers," Downey said. "He's really physical and tough around the basket. If he was struggling with his shot, he would get to the paint and grab an offensive rebound to get going."
Graham also had the ability to read defenses in transition and knew when to drive to the basket or pull up for a midrange jumper.
"He was a really good defender. He does a lot of little things that make him a complete basketball player," Downey said.
Chariho junior Tyler LaBelle was also named to the Division II-D first team.
LaBelle, a 6-0 point guard, averaged 14.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also led the team in 3-pointers with 46. LaBelle scored in double figures 14 times, including a career-high 30 points in a win over Toll Gate on Feb. 7. He had eight 3-pointers in that win, just one off the school record of nine established by Tyler Radicioni in 2009.
"Tyler is our best shooter and he is able to run the point," Downey said. "He does a great job of creating for others. Defensively, he got a lot better this year. He can attack the basket and shoot the 10-foot jumper with someone in his face."
Senior Liam Flynn, a 6-0 forward, was named to the Division II-D second team.
Flynn averaged 6.6 points and 4.4 rebounds, but it was his defensive prowess that earned him the postseason recognition.
"He was there to stop the other team's top offensive player. I loved that the other coaches recognized that," Downey said. "He loved that he was able to get the top guy every single night. And he started getting better offensively. He had some huge offensive putbacks."
Chariho finished the season 14-11, earning the No. 4 seed in the Division II tournament and No. 14 in the state tournament.
"I thought we had a great season. We knew that D-II was going to be tough and for us to get a four seed was great," Downey said.
