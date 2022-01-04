CRANSTON — Chariho High made nine 3-pointers and topped Cranston West, 69-49, in a Division II boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Jeremiah Graham hit two 3-pointers and led the Chargers in scoring with 18 points. Graham also grabbed a team-leading 10 rebounds.
Tyler LaBelle added 16 points (two 3-pointers) and five assists, Chris Niziolek had 11 points (three 3-pointers) and handed out six assists, and Jaxson Morkis hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points.
"Our defensive pressure was excellent. We played [man-to-man defense] the whole game and it led to easy transition baskets," assistant coach Brock Taylor said.
Taylor said the Chargers had a good night shooting, especially in the first half.
Chariho head coach Corey Downey was unavailable for the game.
Cranston West dropped to 1-5, 0-4 Division II.
Chariho (3-3, 2-0) next hosts Mt. Hope on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
