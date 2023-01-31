WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High kicked its offense into gear midway through the second quarter and increased its defensive pressure in the second half to beat Lincoln, 57-53, on Tuesday in a showdown between two of the better boys basketball teams in Division II.
The Chargers trailed 24-10 in the second quarter, according to coach Corey Downey. They proceed to outscore the Lions 47-29 to capture the victory, their third straight.
Jeremiah Graham and Dylan Dugas (four 3-pointers) each scored 16 points to lead the Chargers (14-4, 11-3 Division II). Lincoln (13-3, 9-3) had won seven of eight entering the contest.
"Defense was the big key," Downey said. "They had 33 points at halftime and we held them to 20 in the second half."
Lions junior guard Wayne McNamara, who Downey said is a 20 points-per-game scorer and one of the best players in Division II, was held to 13 points, with just one field goal coming in the second half.
The Lions led 33-25 at intermission before Chariho outscored them 20-8 in the third quarter — sparked by Dugas' four 3-pointers — to take a 45-41 lead. Lincoln got within two in the final 10 seconds, Downey said, but Graham made two free-throws in a one-and-one situation to secure the win.
"Those were big shots," the coach said.
Graham grabbed eight rebounds to go with his 16 points. Riley Reed added 10 points. Dugas' 16 points were a career high.
"He had a great game," Downey said of Dugas, a freshman who averages 7.1 per contest.
Chariho next plays at Toll Gate on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.