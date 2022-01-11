JOHNSTON — Jeremiah Graham scored 15 of his 19 points in the third quarter as Chariho High topped Johnston, 63-60, in a Division II boys basketball game Tuesday night.
The Chargers trailed by 12 points, 32-20, at the half. But they scored 26 points in the third quarter to take a six-point lead, 46-40.
Graham, who also had 11 rebounds, hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter.
"He was mostly knocking down jumpers against their zone," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "We did a really good job of responding to their style of play. We shared the ball really well.
"We played much better defense in the second half and did a better job of defensive rebounding."
Chariho had an eight-point lead, 55-47, with two minutes left. Johnston (1-4, 1-2 Division II) hit some 3-pointers as the clock wound down, the last one coming with a second left in the game, Downey said. But Chariho held on for the win.
Nate Allen and Chris Niziolek had 10 points each for the Chargers. Allen was 8 for 8 from the free-throw line.
Chariho (4-3, 3-0) next hosts Lincoln on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.