WESTERLY — After 17 years as Westerly High's boys basketball coach, Mike Gleason is stepping down.
His resignation was announced Thursday on the athletic department's Twitter account.
Gleason, who has taught social studies at the school since 1998, said he's leaving the position to spend more time with his family.
"My wife [Ellen] and I have been discussing it. I thought I owed it to my son [Brendan] to see him play [basketball]. He is going to be in the ninth grade at Chariho next season," Gleason said. "I also hope to coach my daughter [Maeve's] fifth-grade travel team. They've never had a travel team. I want to watch them because time goes really fast."
Gleason leaves Westerly with a record of 242-161 (60% winning percentage). The Bulldogs posted winning records in 11 seasons during his time as coach. The 2015-16 team finished 25-3 and lost in the Division II championship game.
The Bulldogs' success bumped them up to Division I the past two seasons. Westerly has one of the smallest enrollments in the division.
Gleason has been named coach of the year six times.
Gleason, a Chariho graduate, started as an assistant coach under Chris Ritacco at Chariho when the Chargers won a D-II championship in 2006. Mike Reyes, who later coached at Stonington High, was also an assistant with the team.
"I had so much fun with a great mentor in Chris Ritacco," Gleason said. "When the Westerly job opened up, it was an opportunity for me to coach in the school where I worked. Jamey [Westerly High athletic director Jamey Vetelino] took a chance on me with no varsity experience. I'm grateful he gave me the opportunity."
Gleason said he will miss the time spent with his players.
"I enjoy the daily interaction with the kids. I've had some amazing texts and calls in the last 24 hours from former players talking about games and certain plays. It made me emotional," Gleason said.
Gleason said his first season at Westerly was a memorable one as an organized student section grew at home games.
"One of my assistants, Brendan Murphy, created the Dawg Pound. We lost a lot of games early, but we made it to CCRI [for the D-II semifinals] and almost beat Feinstein, which probably had the best team in the state," Gleason said. "That definitely was a special moment."
Westerly has a rich tradition of basketball success under former coaches Jim Federico and John Stellitano. Both coaches directed the Bulldogs to state championships and appearances in the New England tournament.
Federico and Stellitano along with former coaches Gerry Gleason, Mike's father, and Dan Sylvester are all in the Rhode Island Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Westerly's also has one of the better gyms in the state, particularly for a school its size. The Bulldogs usually draw well and the annual WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament is popular.
Gleason is well aware of that history.
"I don't know too many schools that have had four Hall of Fame coaches. To have the privilege and honor to be on that bench and be a part of the program is a special thing," Gleason said. "I've said it for years, there is no better Christmas tournament and no better home crowd than Westerly. I always tell my players it's a honor to run on that floor."
Gleason said he takes pride in the fact five former players have come back as assistant coaches.
He also mentioned former scorekeeper and manager Keith Kennedy. Kennedy, who has cerebral palsy, played in a game in 2008 when he was a student manager and was a fixture for 15 years with the program.
"He retired due to COVID, but a lot of players mentioned him in their texts," Gleason said.
Gleason also coached the top three scorers in school history: Jacee Hamelin (1,689 points), Taber Gates (1,569) and Austin Cilley (1,523).
"I've been graced with talent and great assistants," Gleason said. "That's why some of my friends have asked how I could give that up. It was a difficult decision."
Gleason is good friends with Chariho coach Corey Downey, but said he has no intentions of coaching with the Chargers. He plans on becoming a devoted fan.
But Gleason did not rule out coaching later in his life.
"I am not calling it a retirement," Gleason said.
What advice would he give to his successor?
"Just cherish the opportunity. Honor the tradition and history of what has come before. We have great kids that work hard. The program will be in good hands," Gleason said.
