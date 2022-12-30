WESTERLY — South Kingstown used a big run in the fourth quarter to turn back Westerly High and claims the boys junior varsity title, 61-48, in the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament on Friday at Federico Gym.
Westerly had reduced the South lead to four points, 42-38, on a 3-pointer by Brayden Antoch early in the fourth quarter. But the Rebels outscored Westerly 16-2 over the next 3½ minutes to take command and push the lead to 18 points, 58-40.
Tournament MVP Jonah Mannes, a 5-11 sophomore, scored eight of his 12 points in the spurt. Mannes did not play in the first half.
Westerly took an early 11-8 lead, but the Rebels scored 18 straight points to go ahead 26-11. Westerly did manage to reduce its deficit to eight points at the half, 31-23.
Nolan Milhoua made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for the Rebels. Derek Moffat contributed 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Ian McIntyre added 12.
Tyler Bryman led Westerly with 11 points, Maurice Dunn finished with nine and Caleb Williams had six.
McIntrye made the all-tournament team, as did Westerly's Brayman and Eric Fusaro. Stonington's Dylan Cimini and Chariho's Tyler Dugas rounded out the team.
Stonington defeated Chariho, 52-29, in the consolation game. Patrick McGugan led the Bears with 11 points. Easton Sunderland had seven for the Chargers.
— Keith Kimberlin
