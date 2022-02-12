WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High was unable to overcome a slow third quarter and fell to Tolman, 53-46, in battle of upper-echelon Division II boys basketball teams Saturday.
Chariho managed just four points in the third quarter to trail by seven points, 38-31.
A number of issues led to the drought — the Chargers missed some open jump shots and failed to convert on some shots around the basket, including an open out-of-bounds play.
Tolman played some pretty good man-to-man defense, too.
"We weren't executing, we weren't running the right sets," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "We were getting looks. We just weren't knocking them down."
Chariho (12-8, 11-5 Division II) also struggled on the defensive end late in the quarter. Tolman (15-2, 14-2) was able to drive to the basket four times to build its lead.
"Towards the end of the third quarter our help defense broke down a little bit," Downey said. "We had to go to zone for a couple of minutes."
Chariho, which much prefers to play pressure man-to-man defense, went to a 2-3 zone for the first 5½ minutes of the fourth quarter.
The Chargers managed to cut their deficit to five points several times in the early stages of the fourth quarter, but were hurt by turnovers during that stretch and were unable to gain more ground.
Tolman still continued to lead by seven, 50-43, with about a minute remaining after a driving basket by Isaiah Gois, who led the Tigers with 25 points. But Chariho's Jeremiah Graham hit a 3-pointer with 51 seconds left to make it 50-46.
Chariho had only committed three fouls to that point and had to foul quickly in an effort to reach seven fouls to put Tolman on the free-throw line.
During that time, Chariho forced a five-second violation with 36.7 seconds left while still trailing by just four points. But the Chargers turned it over on the ensuing inbounds pass and once again were forced to foul. Gois hit two more free throws with 32.2 seconds left to make it 52-46.
Chariho failed to score on its next possession, and Tolman hit another free throw to seal the win.
"For us to score four points in the third quarter and be down four with a minute to go against a really good team is a sign that we can compete as long as we clean up some things in terms of execution, especially offensively," Downey said.
Gois, a rugged 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward, was a force throughout the game. He drove to the basket with authority and he also hit three 3-pointers. He scored 10 points in the first quarter and 15 in the first half.
"Gois killed us tonight," Downey said. "He's a handful."
Tolman coach Bill Coughlin said Gois does a bit of everything for the Tigers.
"He's like a Swiss Army knife. He's a great kid, great player with a great attitude," Coughlin said. "We were able to grind it out today. We held them to 19 points in the second half. They are talented and well coached, a tremendous program, so that is an accomplishment for our guys."
Chariho didn't help itself any in the final quarter by going 3 of 7 from the free-throw line, including a miss on the front end of a 1 and 1. The Chargers came into the game shooting 69.8% from the line.
Graham led the Chargers with 15 points and seven rebounds. He also came up with a key steal when the Chargers were rallying in the final minute.
Tyler LaBelle finished with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jaxson Morkis added seven points.
"We just have to move on and get better," Downey said.
Chariho will get that opportunity again on Monday when it hosts Hope at 5 p.m.
