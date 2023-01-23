JOHNSTON — League-leading Johnston built a 13-point lead in the third quarter and turned back Chariho High, 67-50, in a Division II boys basketball game Monday night.
Chariho trailed by only eight points with about four minutes to go. But the Chargers had a turnover and were called for a foul and Johnston pulled away from there.
"We played hard and fought. We tried to make it difficult. They've been averaging 70 points game," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "We missed some shots and easy baskets. We only had four guys score so we need to get more offensive production."
Jeremiah Graham and Kyle McGovern scored 19 points apiece for the Chargers (11-4, 8-3 Division II). Chris Niziolek had nine. Graham also led the Chargers in rebounding with eight.
Junior Anthony Corsinetti led Johnston (12-1, 12-0) with 22 points, and Derek Salvatore scored 15. The Panthers were 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Chariho made three of its five free-throw attempts. The Chargers next host Mt. Hope on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
