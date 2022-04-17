NORTH STONINGTON — Scholastic coaches are often heard talking about having "young teams." Occasionally, that's a catchphrase for a struggling or rebuilding squad.
Bu when Wheeler High boys basketball coach Neal Cobleigh referred to his team as young, he wasn't exaggerating whatsoever. The Lions had only one reserve senior, no juniors, six sophomores and three freshmen.
Still, the Lions enjoyed a modicum of success, posting a representative 9-14 record, despite the underclassman-dominated unit. And one of the youngest of the young, 6-foot-3 freshman guard Zach Brewer, attained the highest individual honors, earning ECC Division IV first team.
Brewer averaged 16.8 points a game, shooting 50% on 2-point shots, 33% on 3-pointers and 81% from the free-throw line. After missing the last couple of weeks of the season with an injury, Brewer returned for the state tournament and scored 22 in Wheeler's opening-round loss to Whitney Tech.
"Zach had a great year," Cobleigh said. "He has a very polished offensive game. He can shoot from outside and midrange. In time, I expect him to be able to finish at the rim. He's very dedicated to basketball and started the season on fire, averaging 20 points coming out of the gate. That drew notice from coaches, who focused on him, but he still produced."
Wheeler opened 4-0 in ECC Division IV and was 8-3 at one point until Brewer and other regulars missed time with injuries and illness and the ECC crossover schedule brought tougher opponents in February.
Other than Brewer, a few other underclassmen excelled. Guard Keith Zardies made ECC Division IV honorable mention after averaging 8.0 points a game and contributing countless intangibles defensively and with hustle plays.
"Keith is a sparkplug, a great teammate and always positive," Cobleigh said. "He's 5-foot-6 but doesn't back down and does what you need. He's a coach's dream.
Senior Tyler Burdick was named Wheeler's scholar athlete. Sophomore Wyatt Elliott made the ECC sportsmanship list.
Brewer, Gardies, sophomore guard Kyle Kessler (11.8 ppg) and sophomore forward Deondre Bransford (10.2 ppg, 11.1 rpg) give Cobleigh reason for optimism in the future.
"We slumped a little bit late in the division but overall had a nice year and met a lot of expectations," Cobleigh said. "It's nice to see Brewer and Zardies to get recognized. It's tough to get much more than two honored in a five-team division. Brewer and Zardies are two of the few at Wheeler who are strictly basketball players. They are gym rats who are always working on their games."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.