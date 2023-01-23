WESTERLY — Westerly High was unable to overcome a 15-point first-quarter deficit and lost to East Providence, 76-53, in a Division I boys basketball game Monday night at Federico Gym.
East Providence (9-4, 7-4 Division I) scored the final 15 points of the first quarter to take a 17-2 lead.
Westerly had a run of 10 straight points in the second quarter to reduce its deficit to six, but could get no closer.
"They have two All-State candidates in Trey Rezendes and Xavier Hazard and they were able to get breakaway layups." Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. East Providence is "big and fast. They just had too much."
Hazard and Rezendez, both juniors, finished with 22 and 20 points, respectively.
For Westerly, Romello Hamelin made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points. Tyler Rafferty hit three 3s and scored 11. Trey Rekstis finished with nine points, and Andrew Plumpton had seven rebounds.
Westerly (6-8, 4-7) next hosts Portsmouth on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
