WESTERLY — Westerly High took home another WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament title on Wednesday night, winning in wire-to-wire fashion over rival Chariho, 67-59, in front of a boisterous crowd at Federico Gym.
Bulldogs guard Dante Wilk scored a team-high 16 points to lead his team to victory, and received the Mark Mitchell MVP award for his efforts.
The senior helped guide a relatively inexperienced team to the holiday triumph. The cancellation of last year’s tournament, and a mostly fan-less season, meant the atmosphere inside Federico was a foreign one to a lot of the players on the court.
“We didn’t have the Christmas tournament last year, so Jesse [Samo], Romello [Hamelin], Ben [Gorman], they’re not used to having the Dawg Pound here,” Westerly assistant Jody Vacca said. “We started on the road [this season] so the Stonington game was the first time they had more than 50 people in the stands rooting for them.”
Westerly head coach Mike Gleason missed his second straight game due to an illness.
The Bulldogs (5-0) might not have been totally familiar with the scene present on Wednesday, but it never showed in their play. They blasted out to a 12-0 lead that took them less than two minutes to compile.
Wilk hit a 3-pointer and used a Charger turnover to engineer himself a layup on the opening salvo. Wilk and the Bulldogs defense forced 11 turnovers in the first quarter (23 total), using full-court pressure to put the Chargers in uncomfortable positions.
“That’s our bread and butter,” Vacca said. “We want to get up and down the court, and force turnovers. Helps our offense.”
Wilk was just one of four Bulldogs who finished the title game in double-digit points: Hamelin (13), Marcus Haik (10) and Jackson Ogle (11) rounded out the top scorers for the victors. Ogle was named the recipient of the tournament’s Joseph N. Cugini Community Service Award and to the all-tournament team.
“Jackson’s one of the three captains. He’s who I would go to to get a sense of what’s going on with the team,” Vacca said. “He’s the quiet type but he goes out and plays hard. Much more of a leader by example than being the rah-rah type.”
Ogle had the first three points of the contest, and scored a pair of crucial buckets in the fourth quarter that allowed the Bulldogs to successfully escape a Chariho comeback bid.
The Bulldogs had maintained a healthy double-digit lead throughout the game until the Chargers severely chipped into the deficit in the waning moments of the contest.
Zoot Boschwitz was a calming force for the visiting team, and he was central to their comeback effort. The senior — who quarterbacked the football team to a Division III Super Bowl appearance in the fall — hit four free throws and a layup in the final four minutes of the game.
An and-one play by Boschwitz with 37 seconds remaining in regulation brought the Chargers as close as they would ultimately come to the Bulldog lead — seven points. Chariho dropped to 2-3 with two of the losses coming against Westerly.
“It got into the typical Westerly-Chariho scrappy dogfight,” Vacca said. “A lot of up and down, turnovers, fouls. It got ugly, but lucky for us there’s only four quarters. It was getting to the style [Chariho] prefers toward the end.
“It was going well for the first 12 minutes. We kind of limped into halftime. We told them [at the break]: We can’t do anything different. In the second half, I think [Chariho] was much more prepared for what we were bringing.”
Boschwitz had 13 points to go along with Tyler LaBelle’s 19. LaBelle earned a spot on the all-tournament team, as did fellow Charger Jeremiah Graham (nine points on Wednesday, 10 in the opening round win over SK).
South Kingstown's Griffin Sward and Stonington's Nate Cyr rounded out the all-tournament team.
Westerly’s Hamelin was awarded the Bob Bewlay Sportsmanship Award.
That the game developed into a physical contest didn’t come as much of a surprise. The two teams are intimately familiar with each other, and rivalry games tend to tighten up as they go on.
“We know them; they know us,” Vacca said. “All of our players are familiar with their players. There’s no secret to what we’re running, and the same goes for them.”
Vacca feels that the tournament triumph can help propel the Bulldogs to further heights this season.
“You’re playing in front of a lot of fans, in a loud environment,” he said. “Those are the sorts of things you hope you can lean on come playoff time.”
