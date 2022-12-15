STONINGTON — Alex DePerry scored 19 points and Luke Lowry finished with 16 as Stonington High opened its boys basketball season with a 60-50 ECC Division III win over Bacon Academy.
Stonington led 31-26 at the half on its way to the victory. The Bears made 13 of 14 free throws.
Aaron LoPresto hit three 3-pointers and had 13 points. Robbie Scavello scored eight.
DePerry was the team's top rebounder with six; LoPresto had five. Scavello handed out six assists.
Stonington next travels to Plainfield on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
