Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Windy at times with rain. High 47F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.