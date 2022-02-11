WEST WARWICK — Chariho High limited West Warwick to just 13 points in the second half and topped the Wizards, 56-41, in a Division II boys basketball game Friday night.
"We gave up 28 points in the first half and we weren't too happy with that," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "In the second half, we did a great job on ball-screen defense and help defense."
Downey said Liam Flynn "did a great job" defending West Warwick's Brady Miale, who entered the night with 56 3-pointers this season. Miale scored just two points in the game.
Chariho, which has won four straight, led 32-28 at the half, but outscored the Wizards 16-5 in the third quarter to take a 15-point lead, 48-33.
Jeremiah Graham finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and five steals for the Chargers. Tyler LaBelle hit three 3-pointers and contributed 17 points and five rebounds.
"Tyler and Jeremiah played really well off each other," Downey said.
Flynn hit a pair of 3-pointers and had eight points.
West Warwick dropped to 5-14, 3-13 with the loss. Chariho (12-7, 11-4) next hosts Tolman on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Tigers are 13-2 in Division II.
— Keith Kimberlin
