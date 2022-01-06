WESTERLY — Westerly High limited Portsmouth to just 17 points in the second half and turned back the Patriots, 58-46, in a Division I boys basketball game Thursday night at Federico Gym.
"We were able to get defensive stops and get out in transition," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said.
Gleason also pointed to Westerly's defense on Portsmouth guard Ben Hurd, an All-State selection the last two seasons. Hurd finished with just four points and did not score after the first quarter.
Gleason said Lance Williams, with plenty of help from his teammates, did a good job defending Hurd.
"I kind of challenged Lance. They are both quarterbacks [in football] and Lance frustrated him the whole game," Gleason said. "It was a really hard-fought game and we didn't really pull away until the last four minutes."
Westerly led 26-23 at the half and 43-33 at the end of the third quarter.
Dante Wilk led the Bulldogs in scoring with 20 points, nine in the third quarter.
Jesse Samo contributed 15 points, nine in the fourth quarter. Jackson Ogle finished with nine points. Ben Gorman had six points and led the team in rebounds with 13. Samo had nine rebounds, and Marcus Haik finished with seven.
Nico Hence hit a big 3-pointer late in the first half to help the Bulldogs build their halftime lead.
Portsmouth dropped to 1-3, 1-3 Division I. Westerly (8-0, 5-0) next travels to Smithfield on Monday for a 7:15 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
