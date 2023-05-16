WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High senior Jeremiah Graham put together one of the finest seasons in the history of the boys basketball program in 2022-23.
The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 21.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Graham finished with 503 points for the season and 875 for his career despite not playing his sophomore year when he attended school in another state and scoring just eight points as a freshman.
He scored in transition, he scored around the basket and he scored from long range. He handled the ball when the team needed him to fill that role. And when the Chargers were in trouble, he seemed to play his best.
As expected, Graham received a bundle of postseason honors. He was named the Division II player of the year by the league's coaches. He also made second-team All-State on the squad selected by the Rhode Island Basketball Coaches Association.
He was named first-team Division II, which draws from every team in the league, and he was first-team Division II-D, which is a subdivision of Division II.
"Obviously, he is really a special player," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "He had two or three guys hanging on him and he still hit the 3 and he was still able to get to the basket. He was always smooth. He has special skills."
Graham scored 14 points in the final quarter of a Division II playoff game to rally the Chargers against St. Raphael and force overtime. He hit a huge 3-pointer late in the game to tie the score.
In the state tournament, he scored 25 points in the first half in a loss to Middletown.
But he contributed in other ways, too.
"He did a lot of the hard things like defending one of the best players [on the opposing team] and getting offensive and defensive rebounds," Downey said. "And he tried to set up other guys as well.
"He's a hard-working kid that almost plays like he has to prove someone wrong every day. I don't want to think what kind of season we would have had without him."
Chariho senior Chris Niziolek earned a spot on the Division II-D first team.
Niziolek averaged 10.4 points per game and finished with a team-high 46 3-pointers. He was the team's point guard.
"He's probably in the top 10 at Chariho in 3-pointers," Downey said. "He ran the point a lot and was able to get to the basket and create for others. He was a scrappy defender.
"Against Cranston West, he hit back-to-back 3s to put us ahead. He had a great year."
Senior's Riley Reed and Kyle McGovern were named to the Division II-D second team.
Reed averaged 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds. He was also one of the team's top defenders.
"He was always [defending] on one of the best offensive players," Downey said. "He probably sacrificed some of his offensive skills to be our best defender. He thrives on stopping the best offensive player. He knocks down 3s consistently. He's scrappy, gets loose balls and rebounds."
McGovern averaged 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds.
"He was our most improved player from last year," Downey said. "He had to defend the [opposing center] as a small guy. He was huge for us in transition and his ability to finish around the basket improved dramatically. He put in a lot of time in the offseason."
Chariho finished the season 17-7 overall and 14-4 in Division II. The Chargers earned the No. 4 seed before losing to St. Raphael at home in the Division II quarterfinals.
Chariho lost to Middletown in the first round of the state tournament. Middletown won another game in the tournament before losing to La Salle Academy in the semifinals. Middletown was the only Division II team to reach the semifinals.
"We had a great year. We had 14 wins in the league and 17 with the nonleague games," Downey said. "We won the credit union tournament, and I was very happy with being the No. 4 seed. I think most importantly they really enjoyed each other and made each other work.
"I hope they all cherish the season and cherish each other."
