STONINGTON — Nate Cyr scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Stonington High downed Woodstock Academy, 70-62, in an ECC out-of-division boys basketball game Tuesday.
Cyr hit five 3-pointers and also had four steals.
"I think he had 13 in the first quarter and a lot of it was on the inside. He was able to rebound. I challenged him to rebound better in the second half," Stonington coach Jay Wosencroft said. "He hit a monster 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. He was three or four steps off the line."
Dorian White finished with 18 points, six rebounds and seven steals.
"I moved him to point guard and he showed a lot of poise and control," Wosencroft said.
Cam Hinchey added 14 points, and Luke Lowry scored 10.
"We decided to play defense in the second half," Wosencroft said. "We had an 8-0 run in the third quarter. We had a lot of tipped passes and good things usually happen when you do that.
"Wynn Hammond had eight rebounds, and we track tipped passes now and he led us in the category. Even though he only scored two points he was big for us."
Stonington (2-0) outscored Woodstock (0-3) 22-15 in the fourth quarter.
Stonington is off until Monday when it travels to Westerly for the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament for an 8 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.