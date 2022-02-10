MONTVILLE — Nate Cyr had a monster game and Stonington High overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to edge Montville, 85-84, in an ECC out-of-division boys basketball game Wednesday night.
Cyr finished with 25 points and a career-high 21 rebounds for the Bears, who have won eight in a row. He hit one 3-pointer and went 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.
After trailing 43-33 at intermission, Stonington, sparked by Dorian White, piled up 52 points in the second half. White scored 18 of his 20 points over the final two periods.
Sam Montalto finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Bears (12-3). Cam Hinchey added 10 points.
Anthony Barbuto scored 23 points, and Charles Terni had 20 for Montville (4-11).
Stonington next plays at Griswold on Friday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
