LEBANON, Conn. — Nate Cyr scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Stonington High beat Lyman Memorial, 77-53, in an ECC out-of-division boys basketball game Tuesday.
Cyr also contributed five assists and five steals.
Stonington (7-3) led by 10 points, 21-11, after the first quarter and 19, 39-20, at the half.
Dorian White finished with 19 points and six rebounds. He hit three 3-pointers. Luke Lowry added 18 points, and Sam Montalto had 10 rebounds.
Lyman dropped to 1-11. Stonington next hosts Windham on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
