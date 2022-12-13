TIVERTON — Chariho High could not overcome a cold shooting night and fell to Tiverton, 45-38, in a Division II boys basketball game Tuesday night.
The Chargers were just 3 of 16 (18.7%) from 3-point range.
"We need to try to do a little more in our offensive sets," coach Corey Downey said. "We just didn't knock down shots and we need to get better shots."
Chariho led 17-14 at the half, but Tiverton (1-0, 1-0 Division II) outscored Chariho, 16-10, in the third quarter to take a 30-27 lead.
Jeremiah Graham finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Chargers (1-2, 0-1). Chris Niziolek added eight points.
Chariho next hosts Providence Country Day on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
