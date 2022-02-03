PROVIDENCE — Classical limited Westerly High to 15 points in the first half and downed the Bulldogs, 63-36, in a Division I boys basketball game Thursday night.
Classical (15-2, 13-1 Division I) led by 12 points, 21-9, at the end of the first quarter and by 20, 35-15, at the half.
"Obviously, we struggled to score," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "At the beginning of the game we missed a few wide-open 3s and a couple of shots in front of the rim.
"They are very athletic and run the court and they were turning those into layups at the other end. We were in a quick 8-2 hole."
Gleason said the Bulldogs played better in the third quarter and did cut the deficit to 15 points, but could not get any closer.
Dante Wilk led Westerly with 18 points. Wilk and Marcus Haik had six rebounds each.
Classical had four players in double figures led by Marquis Buchanan with 17.
Westerly (13-4, 10-3) next travels to Bishop Hendricken on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
