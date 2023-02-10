PROVIDENCE — Classical opened a 16-point lead at the half and went on to defeat Westerly High, 75-51, in a Division I boys basketball game Friday night.
Classical scored 24 points in the first quarter and led 42-26 at halftime.
"We actually cut it to 11 with four minutes left in the third quarter and forced them to use a couple of timeouts," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "Classical is very good in transition, but we did a better job of getting back and rebounding in the second half. At times we played well, but we weren't consistent enough."
Classical freshman Eliezer Delbrey made four 3-pointers and finished with 30 points for the Purple (12-8, 11-5 Division I).
Romello Hamelin led the Bulldogs (6-14, 4-13) in scoring with 13 points. Jesse Samo and Griffin Aldrich contributed eight each. Samo was the team's top rebounder with seven.
Westerly next hosts North Kingstown in its regular-season finale on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Westerly has to win the game to qualify for the Division I tournament.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.