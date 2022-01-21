WARWICK — Chariho High limited Pilgrim to zero points in the third quarter and downed the Patriots, 65-36, in a Division II boys basketball game Friday night.
The Chargers held Pilgrim to five points in the second quarter and led 38-17 at the half. They increased the lead to 40 points, 57-17, after three quarters.
"Our help defense was very good and the on-the-ball defense was ever better," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "We were really aggressive on the defensive boards, limiting them to one opportunity. It was a really complete game for 32 minutes."
Downey said it was the team's best performance of the season.
"We came ready to play," Downey said.
Tyler LaBelle led the Chargers in scoring with 14 points. Jeremiah Graham, Nate Allen and Zoot Boschwitz finished with 10 points each. Graham led the team in rebounding with seven.
Six Chariho players combined for 10 3-pointers.
Pilgrim dropped to 4-8, 3-6 Division II. Chariho (6-5, 5-2) next hosts Rogers on Monday at 7 p.m. The Vikings are 6-1 in Division II and the only team to beat Tolman this season. They lost to once-beaten Shea by a point.
— Keith Kimberlin
