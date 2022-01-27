PAWTUCKET — Chariho High squandered a late lead in regulation before losing in overtime, 59-56, to a surging Shea boys basketball team Wednesday night in a Division II game.
The Chargers held a five-point lead with about 20 seconds to go, coach Corey Downey said, when Shea "hit a crazy 3, banked it in" to pull within two points, 52-50.
After a Chariho turnover, Shea converted a layup to tie it at 52 and send the game to overtime.
In the extra period, the Chargers were outscored 7-4. Senior guard Jaylyn Andrade hit the key basket for Shea, sinking a 3-pointer with 1:30 left, Downey said, to put the Raiders up for good. After turnovers by both teams, Chariho "got a look and missed it with one second left," Downey said.
"It was back and forth till the end."
The first-place Raiders (9-3, 9-1 Division II) extended their winning streak to five games. Two of their three losses this season were against Division I teams; the other to D-II Tolman by six points.
But the Raiders had their work cut out for them against Chariho (7-6, 6-3), which led 29-21 at halftime and 40-35 after three quarters.
In the end, "too many turnovers in the second half led to too many easy baskets for them," Downey said. "If a couple things go our way, it's a different game. You've got to play a perfect game against a team like that. But I'm proud of the effort tonight."
Jeremiah Graham led the Chargers with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Tyler LaBelle finished with 14 points, and Zoot Boschwitz had 12 points and 10 boards.
Chariho next hosts South Kingstown on Friday at 5:15 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
