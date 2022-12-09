NARRAGANSETT — Chariho High fell behind early, took the lead in the fourth quarter, but ultimately lost to Narragansett, 56-52, in a nonleague boys basketball game Friday night.
Division II Chariho led 50-49 with about 1:30 remaining in the game. The Mariners, a Division I team, scored off an offensive rebound to take a 51-50 lead.
Chariho missed a 3-point opportunity and the two teams spent much of the remainder of the game at the free-throw line.
Narragansett led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter.
"I would have liked to have had a better start, but I like the way we responded being down double digits in the second quarter," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "We did a much better job of sharing the basketball in the third and fourth quarter.
"Overall, I had to be happy with how we responded against a good Division I team on the road."
Jeremiah Graham led the Chargers in scoring with 20 points and also had five rebounds. Kyle McGoverb had 10 points and four rebounds. Dylan Dugas finished with nine points and four rebounds.
Narragansett is 1-0. Chariho (1-1) next travels to Tiverton on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
