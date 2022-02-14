WOOD RIVER JCT. — Hope's Shan Folger hit a 25-footer in the final minute of the fourth quarter that lifted the Blue Wave past Chariho, 68-65, in a Division II boys basketball game Monday night.
Chariho's Zoot Boschwitz had tied the game at 65 with 57 seconds remaining. Folger then hit his winning shot with two seconds left on the shot clock to give Hope the victory.
The Chargers had two looks after that, but could not convert on either one.
Chariho had a 12-point lead, 22-10, after the first quarter.
"We did a good job defensively in the first quarter, but we let them have a solid second and third quarter," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "They have two really good players and you can't let a team like that hang around."
Hope (8-9, 8-9 Division II) outscored Chariho 21-16 in the second quarter to trail 38-31 at the half. The game was tied at 48 after three quarters.
Tyler LaBelle made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points and seven assists for the Chargers. Jeremiah Graham added 16 points and five rebounds, Liam Flynn scored 12 points and Boschwitz had six points and seven rebounds.
Chariho (12-9, 11-6) plays its third game in four days when it hosts Wheeler School on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the regular-season finale.
— Keith Kimberlin
