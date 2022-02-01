PAWTUCKET — St. Raphael scored the first eight points of the second half and kept Chariho High at bay the rest of the way in a 67-65 victory Tuesday night in a Division II boys basketball game.
The Saints led 31-26 at halftime but increased their lead to 13, 39-26, courtesy of the 8-0 run. Chariho was unable to gain much ground until it was too late.
"That was a big part of the game," Chargers coach Corey Downey said, noting that Chariho got within 10 points of the Saints with two minutes to go and made it a two-point game with a layup in the final seconds.
Tyler LaBelle led the Chargers (8-7, 7-4 Division II) with 23 points. Jeremiah Graham had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
St. Raphael moved to 7-6, 7-5.
"The effort was not like the way we've been playing," Downey said. "We've got to get back to that. We did it in spurts, but not for 32 minutes. But give credit to them, too."
Chariho next hosts Tiverton on Thursday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
