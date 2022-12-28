WESTERLY — As the Chariho High players and coaches left the floor at Westerly High's Federico Gym on Wednesday night, one chorus rose from them above all others.
Finally, finally and finally.
After losing 13 straight to the rival Bulldogs, the Chargers boys basketball team broke through with a 48-35 win in the opening round of the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament.
"It felt good, I have to be honest. This is my 12th year and this is the second time we've won in those 12 years," Chariho coach Corey Downey said."To be able to do that here, with this crowd and against a well-coached Division I team says a lot.
"I thought we did a good job of contesting shots and rebounding. We did a lot of the scrappy things that we are trying to get better at each game."
Chariho (5-2) will play South Kingstown, a 71-58 winner over Stonington in Wednesday's other first-round contest, in the championship game on Friday at 8 p.m. Stonington and Westerly (4-2) will play in the consolation game at 6:15 p.m.
Both teams struggled to score. Chariho, which has won four straight, only led 19-16 at the half.
When Westerly's Jesse Samo (13 points, seven rebounds) hit a 3-pointer with 4:58 left in the third quarter to give Westerly a 24-23 lead it appeared the Bulldogs might be on their way.
But Kyle McGovern (13 points) scored inside for the Chargers. Chris Niziolek (15 points, three 3-pointers) hit a long 3-pointer and Jeremiah Graham scored a tough inside basket after an offensive rebound to put the Chargers up 30-25 with 3:26 left in the third quarter.
"I knew we had to get a bucket there to stop that run," Niziolek said of his long 3-pointer. "My teammates just gave me the ball and I was able to deliver. It's a big win. I've always want to beat them here."
Downey said Chariho's response at that juncture in the game was important.
"That was a huge part of the game, because we had let the lead go away," Downey said.
After Samo's 3-pointer at the 4:58 mark, the Bulldogs managed just one field goal and five points in the next 10:12 of the game.
"Part of it was their defense. They are a good defensive team," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "We saw them play Shea the other day and they basically did that to them, one of the D-II favorites.
"They play good D, we play good D. Every possession was going to be big."
Chariho stretched the lead to 12 points, 41-29, on a McGovern layup with 2:40 left in the game.
Westerly did manage six straight points on driving baskets by Samo, Lance Williams and Hamelin (nine points) to make it 41-35 with 1:55 left.
But Westerly turned it over several times and missed a pair of free throws. Chariho closed the game with the final seven points to earn the win.
Graham finished with 13 points, but had a big night on the boards with 16 rebounds.
Graham attributed his rebounding success to his teammates.
"If my teammates were not boxing out, those would not have been mine," Graham said. "I put that on my team.
"This was a big win, definitely. It wasn't a high-scoring game, but we did what needed to be done."
Gleason said Graham hurt the Bulldogs on the boards.
"Jeremiah hit the offensive boards in the fourth quarter and we had to press," said Gleason, whose teams are 19-2 against Chariho over the last 12 years. "We were getting a of deflections and they were still coming up with the ball. Nothing was going our way."
Westerly also struggled to score points in transition. Gleason said coming into the game the Bulldogs expected to run against the Chargers.
"I thought we did a really good job of stopping the ball," Downey said. "But we also did a good job defending the outlet pass. And when we were trying to get offensive rebounds we didn't let them get a clean rebound to get an outlet. It was part of our game plan for them not to push it."
The last time the Chargers defeated the Bulldogs was Feb. 25, 2014.
