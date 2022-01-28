WOOD RIVER JCT. — Three players scored in double figures and the Chariho High boys basketball team continued its strong play of late, downing South Kingstown, 72-43, in a Division II game on Friday.
Since losing to Middletown on Jan. 14, the Chargers have won four of five games. The only loss during that stretch was an overtime setback at Tolman, one of the top teams in the league.
"We've really been playing team basketball," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "The focus in practice has been we need to get better defensively. Our help and on-the-ball defense has been great."
Chariho limited South Kingstown to 15 points in the first half to take an 18-point lead, 33-15.
"Kyle McGovern gave us a great second quarter. He scored nine of his points and had six rebounds in the quarter," Downey said.
McGovern finished with 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Zoot Boschwitz led the team in scoring with 12 points and had six rebounds.
Jeremiah Graham added 10 points and six rebounds, and Tyler LaBelle scored nine. Chariho made 10 3-pointers.
South Kingstown dropped to 7-8, 5-4. Chariho (8-6, 7-3) next travels to St. Raphael on Tuesday. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
