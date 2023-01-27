PAWTUCKET — Chariho High had a 23-point first quarter and stifled St. Raphael with defense in the first half to post a 55-43 victory in a Division II boys basketball game Friday night.
Riley Reed hit two 3-pointers and Chris Niziolek had one as the Chargers (13-4, 10-3 Division II) bolted to a 23-9 lead in the first period. The Saints (7-5, 6-4) never recovered.
"That was the key part of the game, 23-9," Charihio coach Corey Downey said. "We did a great job on offense and did a great job with defensive rebounding. We tried to make their life difficult offensively and I think we did that."
Reed finished with three 3-pointers and 16 points. Jeremiah Graham added 14 points and eight rebounds, Niziolek (three 3s) had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Dylan Dugas had nine points and five boards.
Downey praised Reed for his defense and his production on offense.
"He deserves credit for giving us that jump-start and he kept it going all game long," Downey said.
Chariho next hosts Lincoln on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.