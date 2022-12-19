PROVIDENCE — Five Chariho High players scored in double figure as the Chargers beat Times 2 Academy, 79-42, in a Division II boys basketball game Monday night.
Jeremiah Graham scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half and also contributed six rebounds.
Owen Apice and Kyle McGovern scored 12 each, and Dylan Dugas had 11. Riley Reed contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds.
"Jeremiah had two fouls in the first half, and Riley and Kyle really kept us going by attacking the basket and getting offensive rebounds," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "Riley had a great game, and Kyle did a great job in transition. And we shared the ball well."
Chariho (3-2, 2-1 Division II) led 49-25 at the half. Times 2 Academy dropped to 0-6, 0-4.
— Keith Kimberlin
