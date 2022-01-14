MIDDLETOWN — Middletown overtook Chariho High in the fourth quarter and beat the Chargers, 64-56, in a Division II boys basketball game Friday night.
Chariho (4-5, 3-2 Division II) led by five, 43-38, at the end of three periods. But the Islanders outscored the Chargers, 26-13, in the fourth quarter for the victory.
"In the fourth quarter they hit some big shots," Chariho coach Corey Downey said. "We didn't execute our best, but you have to give credit to them."
Jeremiah Graham and Liam Flynn scored 13 points each for the Chargers. Flynn was 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, and Graham was 4 of 5.
Chris Niziolek added 11 points for the Chargers. Zoot Boschwitz contributed six rebounds.
Middletown is 4-5, 4-4. Chariho next travels to Burrillville on Sunday for a 1 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.